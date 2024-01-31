India-Middle East-Europe Corridor will strengthen India’s maritime capability, says Indian President Murmu

Addressing the joint session of the Indian Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted India's increasing influence on the global stage, particularly emphasising the nation's pivotal role in the recent G20 summit. In her address, she mentioned the profound significance of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, an ambitious initiative during India-hosted G20 summit in September 2023.

She said, that at the summit, the "development of India-Middle East-Europe Corridor was announced. This corridor will further strengthen India’s maritime capability".

The corridor is the latest in the series of connectivity projects, India is looking to leverage, including the North-South International corridor, and the Chennai-Vladivostok project.

President Murmu further underscored her government's concerted efforts in modernising infrastructure along the entire border, addressing a long-standing need with utmost urgency.

Reflecting on this, she stated, "Today my government is building modern infrastructure along the entire border. This work should have been done long ago on a priority basis."

Without directly talking about Pakistan or China, she pointed out, "Be it terrorism or expansionism, our forces today are giving a befitting response."

Cross-border terror from Pakistan and Chinese aggressive actions in the northern borders have been a concern for India.

President Murmu highlighted her government's efforts to ensure direct public participation in international affairs.

She remarked, "Earlier, events related to diplomacy were confined to the corridors of Delhi. My government has ensured direct participation of the public in this also."

This inclusive approach was exemplified during India's G20 presidency, during which events took place in the North East and Jammu and Kashmir.

Recalling the historic G20 Summit held in India, President Murmu emphasised the global acclaim garnered by the event and its outcomes.

"The whole world appreciated the historic G20 Summit held in India," she remarked, acknowledging the summit's universal recognition.

The unanimous adoption of the Delhi Declaration, despite a fractured global environment, underscored the significance of India's vision encapsulated in the declaration, ranging from 'women-led development' to environmental sustainability.

President Murmu concluded her address by highlighting India's emergence as a global leader, attributing this to the nation's role as a voice of the Global South.

