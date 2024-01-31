India Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman to create new record with 6th budget, equaling ex-PM Morarji Desai

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to equal the record of the country's former Prime Minister Morarji Desai of presenting six budgets in a row, as the minister heads to present her sixth straight budget on February 1.

Since July 2019, FM Sitharaman has presented five complete budgets and is the country's first full-time woman finance minister.

With the interim Budget's presentation on February 1, FM Sitharaman will surpass the records created by her predecessors, P Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh and Arun Jaitley, who have presented five budgets in a row.

Morarji Desai's budget presentation record

Five annual budgets and one interim Budget were presented by the country's finance minister Morarji Desai between 1959 and 1964. He has also achieved the feat of presenting 10 budgets- the maximum to have been tabled by any finance minister of the country.

Arun Jaitley's budget presentation record

After the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, the charge of the finance ministry was handed over to Arun Jaitley and five budgets in a row were presented by him from 2014-15 to 2018-19.

Piyush Goyal's interim Budget presentation

An interim Budget was presented by Piyush Goyal for the fiscal year 2019-20 on February 1, 2019.

Budget record of Nirmala Sitharaman

After the 2019 general elections, the charge of the finance portfolio was given to Nirmala Sitharaman, which made her the second woman to have presented the budget after India's former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who had tabled the budget for the financial year 1970-71.

Watch: India: Why 2024 budget will be different? Setting India's budget timelines What is an interim budget?

The interim Budget is presented by an outgoing government and outlines its anticipated expenditures and receipts till the formation of the new government.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive budget includes the different facets of government finances, which include earnings, spending, allocations, and policy declarations.