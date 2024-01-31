Imran Khan, wife Bushra sentenced to 14 years of 'rigorous punishment' in Toshakhana case: Report
Imran Khan with wife Bushra Bibi Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
Imran Khan was earlier sentenced to ten years in prison for leaking state secrets in a case dubbed as cipher case.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years with 'rigorous punishment' in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan's Geo News reported.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.