Imran Khan admits losing cipher during interrogation by FIA in Attock jail

Imran Khan, the former Pakistani Prime Minister, has once again admitted to misplacing the cipher, an alleged evidence of a US-backed conspiracy to oust him from power due to his take on Russia, local media reports said. During an interrogation held inside the Attock jail on Sunday (August 27), Imran Khan, who was removed from the prime ministerial office following a no-confidence vote in April last year, responded to inquiries posed by a three-member team from the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime Circle. The team, led by Deputy Director Ayyaz Khan, aimed to delve into the matter of the missing cipher, as per reports.

Khan's denial

Sources quoted by Geo News indicated that Khan cooperated with the investigation team during the hour-long inquiry.

However, the former premier refuted claims that the paper he displayed at a public gathering last year was the cipher in question. "The paper I gestured in the public were cabinet meeting minutes, and not cipher,” the former premier reportedly said during the interrogation.

Khan asserted his right, as the former prime minister, to possess such documents. However, he could not provide an explanation for why he presented it as the cipher during the public appearance.

Legal proceedings

Insiders quoted by media outlets mentioned that this likely marked the conclusion of the investigation into the cipher issue. “It was, probably, the last session of investigation of cipher issue,” sources told Geo News.

Officials involved in the case were expected to convene meetings to reach a resolution. The investigation is set to wrap up in the upcoming week.

Khan on Saturday (August 26) challenged the rejection of nine bail applications in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The bail requests were linked to cases involving events like the May 9 riots, attacks on the Judicial Complex, and alleged fake accounts.

Notably, Khan had previously petitioned the Supreme Court, asking for the transfer of his cases from the IHC to either the Lahore or Peshawar High Courts.

FIA has also registered a case against several PTI leaders, including former Finance Minister Hammad Azhar and former PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry. They were accused of launching a false campaign against state institutions on social media.

