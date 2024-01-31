Meta, TikTok, X CEOs grilled at US Senate hearing on combating online child exploitation

In a significant US Senate hearing, executives from leading social media companies, including Meta, TikTok, Snap, and Discord, faced rigorous questioning about their efforts to combat online child sexual exploitation.

Senator Dick Durbin, the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee, highlighted disturbing statistics from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, revealing a surge in financial "sextortion" cases where predators manipulate minors into sharing explicit content, as reported by Reuters.

Durbin attributed the alarming growth in child sexual exploitation to technological changes. During the hearing, a video featuring children recounting their victimisation on social media platforms was played, emphasising the gravity of the issue. Parents, holding pictures of their children, anxiously awaited the CEOs' entrance into the hearing room.

Accusations and accountability

Senator Lindsey Graham, addressing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accused the company of having "blood on their hands," holding them accountable for the impact of their products. Graham's strong statements reflected concerns about the potential harm caused by social media platforms.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew made his first appearance before US lawmakers since March, addressing concerns about the app's impact on children's mental health.

Chew emphasised TikTok's commitment to safety, detailing careful product design choices to prevent harm to teenagers and strict community guidelines against exploitation.

Chew revealed that over 170 million Americans use TikTok monthly, acknowledging that platforms like TikTok are exploited by offenders to target children or trade child sexual abuse material. Durbin pointed out that such platforms are becoming tools for offenders to exploit and endanger minors.

CEOs, including Zuckerberg, Yaccarino, Spiegel, and Citron, testified about their commitment to protecting young users. Zuckerberg's written testimony acknowledged the ongoing challenge, with criminals adapting tactics necessitating continuous improvement in responses. Spiegel highlighted Snap's parental controls resembling real-world monitoring, balancing privacy and safety.

Also watch | Biden under pressure over death of three US soldiers in Jordan While the committee approved bills last year, including one removing tech firms' immunity from child sexual abuse material laws, none have become law. Senator Amy Klobuchar stressed the need for legislative action, citing social media companies' historical neglect of children's safety and their role in facilitating harmful content and illegal activities.