Elon Musk walks Tesla's Optimus robot, excitement erupts online. WATCH

Elon Musk, known for his engaging online presence, recently treated his followers on X (formerly Twitter) to a video showing Tesla's Optimus robot in action. The video features the humanoid robot navigating a room while Musk captioned the post with, "Going for a walk with Optimus."

The video quickly garnered attention, amassing 12.4 million views on the platform. Musk's followers expressed their excitement, with one user noting, "Small step for a robot, giant leap for the robotkind."

Watch the video here: Going for a walk with Optimus pic.twitter.com/6mLJCUp30F — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2024 × Optimus' role in shaping the future

Enthusiastic responses flooded in, stressing on the potential impact of Optimus. One commenter shared, "One step at a time Optimus will create a brighter future for us all," while another envisioned, "Eventually, Optimus will walk with the fluency and speed of a human being."

Individuals appreciative of technological advancements in robotics lauded Musk's updates. A follower remarked, "Love these Optimus updates. Great seeing the improvements."

However, not everyone greeted the development with unbridled optimism. A concerned individual raised the issue of AI risks, stating, "Our quest for AI might ruin the world faster than climate change. Imagine this stuff malfunctioning, it will be horrific, worse than any terror attack."

The future of AI and robotics

The showcased robot, Optimus, belongs to Tesla's AI and robotics division and follows an AI-first approach. Using inference hardware, Tesla claims that this is the key to achieving fully self-driving, bipedal robots. The latest iteration, Optimus Gen 2, succeeds its predecessor, Optimus Gen 1, unveiled in March 2022.

In a separate video shared days earlier, Musk displayed Optimus's dexterity by expertly folding a T-shirt. The humanoid smoothly executed the task, mimicking human actions. However, as the video gained traction, Musk clarified that Optimus cannot autonomously perform this action yet.

Also watch | Judge voids Tesla's pay plan Captioned with "Optimus folds a shirt," Musk shared the video to showcase Optimus's evolving capabilities. However, a follow-up post emphasised a crucial point: "Important note: Optimus cannot yet do this autonomously, but certainly will be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment."