Budget 2024: PM Modi hails 'Naari Shakti', calls out Opposition's 'unruly' behaviour

Before the beginning of the Budget Session in the Indian Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 31), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the 'unruly MPs' and asked them to introspect.

Speaking against democratic disruptions in the Parliament, PM Modi said that no one will remember those who created a ruckus in the Parliament.

The prime minister, referring to the women's reservation bill which was passed in the new Parliament bill, said, "At the end of the first session that was convened in this new Parliament building, the Parliament took a graceful decision - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. After that, on January 26 we saw how the country experienced the capability of Nari Shakti, its valour, the strength of its resolve."

"Today, when the budget session begins, President Drouapdi Murmu's guidance and tomorrow Nirmala Sitharaman when present the interim budget - in a way this is a festival of the Nari Shakti (women empowerment)," he added.

PM Modi calls Opposition 'habitual offenders' of democracy

Addressing the reporters, PM Narendra Modi took a jibe at MPs who faced accusations of disrupting the proceedings in the parliament.

"In the last 10 years, MPs did what suited them in Parliament. But I must say that those who are 'habitual offenders', those who have the habit of doing 'cheerharan' of democracy should introspect at the last session. They can even ask the people of their constituency whether the people remember them for that," he said.

"I hope the MPs who are in the habit of ripping apart democratic values will self-introspect on what they did in their term as members of Parliament. Those who contributed positively to the Parliament will be remembered by all. But those members who caused disruptions will hardly be remembered. This budget session is an opportunity for repentance and to leave positive footprints. I urge all the MPs not to miss this opportunity and perform their best," PM Modi said.

"We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full budget after the new government is formed," said the prime minister.

"We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full budget after the new government is formed," said the prime minister.

"This time, Finance Minister of the country, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget with 'disha-nirdeshak baatein'. I am of the firm belief that the country is going ahead by crossing new heights of progress every day. All-round and inclusive development is taking place. This journey will continue with the blessings of people," he said.