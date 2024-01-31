Who is Boris Nadezhdin, Putin challenger who has submitted presidential bid in Russia?

Kremlin challenger Boris Nadezhdin has claimed to have collected enough signatures to stand as a candidate in Russia's upcoming presidential election. The former local councillor, known for his outspoken criticism of Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, stated that he submitted more than the required 100,000 signatures to the electoral authorities. The electoral commission must now review his application.

Nadezhdin positions himself as Russia's unexpected anti-war candidate against Vladimir Putin in the upcoming election. The bespectacled former bureaucrat, now an academic, is endorsed by notable figures like Alexei Navalny's wife and exiled oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Nadezhdin, representing the Civic Initiative Party, aims to alter Russia's trajectory. Despite acknowledging he may not secure the presidency, his focus lies on achieving the best possible outcome. His primary objectives include halting the conflict with Ukraine, ending the military mobilization of Russian men, and fostering dialogue with the West. He also condemns Russia's repression of LGBTQ+ activism.

Putin, running independently, has already collected over 3 million signatures.

Also watch | 'Secret Putin home' discovered near Finland Surprising popular support

Nadezhdin's unexpected surge in popularity has drawn supporters nationwide, with videos showing queues in various cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, and even the Far East city of Yakutsk. Some speculate the Kremlin's surprise at Nadezhdin's momentum, though Putin's spokesperson downplays him as a non-rival.

Analysts debate whether Nadezhdin is a Kremlin-backed project aimed at lending false legitimacy to the election. His past association with figures like Sergei Kiriyenko and Boris Nemstov raises suspicions, although his current safety suggests he might not be perceived as a genuine threat.

The Kremlin's swift response to opposition figures following the election announcement is evident. Alexei Navalny's disappearance for three weeks, ending in a penal colony, and the extended pretrial detention of Igor Girkin, a pro-war challenger, highlight the lengths taken to suppress dissent ahead of the March 17 election.

In a CNN interview, Nadezhdin expressed bewilderment at avoiding arrest, raising questions about the Kremlin's intentions. Despite uncertainties, his candidacy adds an unexpected dynamic to Russia's political landscape, as the nation prepares for a crucial presidential election.