Finland elections: Finns head to polls in tight presidential race, amid Russia tensions

Finns headed to the polls on Sunday (Jan 28) to elect a new president with two leading candidates representing the left and right wings of Finnish politics amid increased tensions between Finland and neighbouring Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

About the elections

The polls across the country opened at 9:00 am (local time) and will close at 8:00 pm (local time), while the results are expected a few hours later.

The election for the Nordic nation comes at an unprecedented time, with recently becoming a part of NATO and the closure of its eastern border with Russia, actions which would have been dismissed as an absurd thought a few years ago.

Unlike most European countries, the president of Finland holds executive power in formulating foreign and security policy, including acting as the supreme commander of the country’s armed forces.

Therefore, the incoming president would shape foreign policy in collaboration with the government and would potentially change the geopolitical landscape of the Nordic nation by deciding on how to deal with countries like the United States, Russia and China.

Around 4.5 million citizens are eligible to vote in this presidential election and will head to the polls to choose their head of state from an array of nine candidates to replace incumbent President Sauli Niinisto, 75, who is required to step down after serving two six-year terms.

What about the candidates?

Two politicians are currently leading the race, former conservative Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, 55, and ex-Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, 65, of the Green Party, who is running as an independent.

However, since both candidates are not expected to garner more than 50 per cent of the votes, the chances of Sunday’s vote being pushed into a run-off in February are said to be high.

According to recent polls, Right-wing National Coalition’s Stubb is expected to get 22 per cent to 27 per cent support in the first round, followed by Haavisto polling strongly on 20 per cent-23 per cent support, and Jussi Halla-aho from the far-right Finns Party at 18 per cent.

Russia factor

The relations between Finland and Russia have significantly deteriorated following Moscow’s invasion of Kyiv in 2022. The war also prompted Helsinki to drop decades of military non-alignment and join NATO in April 2023.

In August 2023, Finland observed an influx of migrants entering through its eastern border without visas and accused Russia of pushing its migrants in a hybrid attack to destabilise it.

Notably, similar allegations against Moscow were made by Poland, which has also ramped up security along its border with Russia.

ALSO READ | Russian President Vladimir Putin warns of 'problems' with Finland after NATO membership

Finland, which had maintained good relations with Moscow in the post-Cold War period, closed the eastern border in November amid security concerns. The border closure and Helsinki’s NATO membership prompted Moscow to warn the Nordic nation of “counter measures”.

The incumbent president, whose second and last term ends in March, once prided himself on his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin before becoming one of his most staunch critics.

Both frontrunners in the elections have championed Finland’s independence and its new role as a NATO member, while all nine have promised to take a tough stance toward Russia.

If there is no clear majority following Sunday’s vote, a second voting round will be held on February 11.