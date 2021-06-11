Top 10 world news: Taliban on Turkey troops in Afghanistan, G7 leaders to donate 1 billion covid vaccines & more

Amid the coronavirus pandemic world leaders arrive for the G7 summit in UK, they've also made a commitment to donate at least one billion coronavirus vaccine doses to the world through sharing and financing schemes. In other news, some additional information has come to light about the alleged Australian troop attack on unarmed civilians in Afghanistan. Meanwhile raising concern for the United States and other countries, Taliban spokesperson has specified that Turkey should also pull its troops alongside the US, rejecting Ankara's proposal to guard and run Kabul's airport after US-led NATO forces depart. In Science news, we also have an interesting piece about a blinking galactic object.

Click on headlines to read more

Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord: Taliban

Effectively rejecting Ankara's proposal to guard and run Kabul's airport after US-led NATO forces depart, a Taliban spokesperson has said that Turkey should withdraw its troops from Afghanistan under the 2020 deal for the pullout of US forces.

Australia: New information unveiled on the deadliest alleged war crimes in Afghanistan

New information has been uncovered in what is considered the 'deadliest' alleged atrocity involving Australian Special Forces. Termed as the worst one-day death toll uncovered till date, it alleges that unarmed civilians were shot in cold blood to cover tracks.

World leaders meet at G7 summit amid coronavirus crisis

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, world leaders have started arriving in United Kingdom for the first even in-person meeting of world leaders since the beginning of the pandemic.

G7 leaders agree to provide 1 billion Covid vaccine doses to world: UK

G7 leaders will agree to expand global Covid vaccine manufacturing to provide at least one billion doses to the world through sharing and financing schemes.

As Europe reopens borders, Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July 1

As European countries continue to reopen their borders, German Foriegn minister Heiko Maas has announced that the country will be lifting travel warning for most countries from July 1, but restrictions will remain in place for countries where virus variants are still circulating.

Russia hit with virus surge; European Championship host city witnesses spike

With over 12,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours Russia is witnessing a massive surge in it's coronavirus numbers, highest since March. The country is struggling to put its COVID-19 vaccination drive in full gear.

Italy forms cybersecurity agency to counter Russian 'interference'

After Italy's country's Prime Minister Mario Draghi warning that Europe needed to protect itself from Russian interference, the country has now created a cybersecurity agency.

Hong Kong to follow China in censoring movies on 'national security' grounds

Following China's footsteps, Hong Kong the nation that was once known for its vibrant film history, has made changes to how its citizens will watch movie content. Under new regulations, any film including “any act or activity which may amount to an offense endangering national security” will be banned.

Pakistan cleric arrested for threatening Malala over her views on marriage

Pakistani religious leader Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani, was arrested after an FIR was registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening and inciting violence over Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai`s remarks on marriage.

A mysterious star near galactic centre appears to have 'blinked'

A star named VVV-WIT-08 near our galactic centre has made scientists curious after it 'blinked', that is it appeared to go out of existence before appearing again.