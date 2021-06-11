As Europe reopens borders, Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July 1

As European countries continue to reopen their borders, Germany on Friday announced it will be lifting travel warning for most countries from July 1.

German foreign minister made the announcement while asserting that restrictions will remain in place for countries where virus variants are still circulating.

"In many places, the number of infections is falling, and more and more citizens are vaccinated. After long months of lockdown, we can look forward to more normalcy, this also applies to travel," Foreign minister Heiko Maas said.

According to authorities, infection rates of 50-200 cases per 100,000 people in seven days isn't considered a "risk-zone" anymore.

The German government is aiming to vaccinate the entire adult population by September. The government had said earlier that children over the age of 12 would be given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Germany health authorities recently broke the third wave coronavirus chain amid testing and lockdowns which allowed restrictions to be relaxed across the country. However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel cautioned citizens saying that "the pandemic is not over."

Last month, the German government had declared Britain and Northern Ireland as virus variant regions requiring two-week quarantine for those who arrive in the country.

Reports say at least 47 per cent of the population which is nearly 83 million citizens have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 24 per cent of the people have been fully vaccinated.

Chancellor Merkel however continued to be cautiously optimistic, asserting that, "We have a summer ahead that has a lot of possibilities, but we must not be carefree, we must keep looking at the situation very closely."