World leaders meet at G7 summit amid coronavirus crisis

As world leaders arrived for the G7 summit in England, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would be supporting "value-based multilateralism".

"Another issue will obviously be how to restart the world economy and I am of course happy that the American president is present," the German Chancellor asserted.

Watch:

UK PM Boris Johnson along with President Biden, French President Macron, Angela Merkel, Japanese PM Suga arrived at the picturesque English seaside at Carbis Bay.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier hailed the "indestructible" relationship with the US during his meeting with President Joe Biden as the two leaders discussed disruption in Northern Ireland due to Brexit.

Both leaders battling the virus at home had started a mass vaccination programme with COVID-19 cases in the UK and US showing a downward trend.

As the summit kicked off, PM Johnson said there was a "huge opportunity" for global pandemic recovery.

"We need to make sure that when we recover, we level up and we build back better," the British prime minister said.

This is the first in-person summit to take place in nearly two years which was disrupted due to the coronavirus crisis.

(Developing)

(With inputs from Agencies)