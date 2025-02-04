Six people have been shot at in a mass shooting on Tuesday (Feb 4) at a school in Orebro, located in central Sweden, according to police.

Meanwhile, the Senate Finance Committee voted on Tuesday (4 February) to move forward with President Donald Trump’s nominee for US Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In other news, El Salvador has agreed to accommodate violent criminals from the United States and accept deportees of any nationality, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Monday (Feb 4).

'Painful day for country': Swedish PM says after six injured in school shooting

Trump's Health Secretary pick RFK Jr. clears key Senate committee vote; Democrats call him ‘unqualified’

El Salvador's ‘mega-prison’ to take in America’s worst criminals, illegal immigrants but 'for a price'

Apple condemns EU app laws as first porn app arrives on iPhones

Apple Inc. has raised concerns over the European Union’s Digital Markets Act after a pornographic app, Hot Tub, became available to iPhone users in the region. The app, distributed through AltStore PAL, a third-party app marketplace, enables users to stream adult content from multiple sources. Its entry into Apple’s ecosystem is a direct result of EU regulations that require the company to allow external app stores.

Elon Musk works for Donald Trump as unpaid 'special government employee'

Billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the Donald Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is working for the US president as a “special government employee," the Associated Press reported, citing a White House official as saying.

Two airport workers arrested for leaking video of DC plane crash. What was there in the video?

Two airport authority workers who manage the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport have been arrested for allegedly leaking surveillance video of the deadly Washington DC plane crash to US-based media outlet CNN.

'Photo sessions in the huts of the poor': PM Modi slams LoP Rahul Gandhi during reply to Motion of Thanks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session on Tuesday (Feb 4). PM's address came a day before the National Capital Delhi is set to go for polls.

Kashmir records 75% snow deficit in Jan, day temperatures 6 degrees above normal

Srinagar: Kashmir, also known as the Paradise on Earth, is losing its sheen due to drastic changes in weather patterns across the region. In January 2025, Kashmir Valley witnessed a 75 per cent dip in precipitation, and not only that, day temperatures have also risen and been recorded 6 degrees above the normal.

Indian shot-stopper Som Kumar secures European move with this club....

19-year-old Indian goalkeeper Som Kumar has signed with NK Radomlje, a club competing in Prva Liga, the top-tier league of Slovenian football. This marks a significant step in Kumar’s career as he becomes the only Indian footballer with a professional contract in Europe currently.

Kanye West defends wife Bianca Censori’s nude dress, calls it 'art'

Controversial rapper Kanye West is defending his wife Bianca Censori's naked outfit on the Grammys 2025 red carpet. The couple had been dominating the headlines ever since Bianca took off her black shrug on the red carpet, showing her completely see-through dress.