Five people have been shot at in a mass shooting on Tuesday (Feb 4) at a school in Orebro, located in central Sweden, according to police.

A major police operation has been initiated following the shooting, which took place before 1 pm local time.

The shooting is reported at Risbergska School in Orebro's Vasthaga district, police spokesperson Lars Hedelin confirmed to local media of "danger to life".

The public has been asked to stay away as police cars and ambulances descended on the school.

The police said that the extent of the injuries is unclear yet.

The police, in a statement, said, "This is currently seen as an attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence."

The police said that the danger was "not over", and asked people to stay away from the area of Vasthaga in the city of Orebro.

The shooting appears to have happened at a Komvux, or adult education centre. These centres are attended primarily by people who did not finish primary or secondary school.

Moreover, students at the nearby schools have been asked to be kept indoors "for security purposes".

'Very serious situation'

Swedish justice minister Gunnar Strommer told local media that the situation was “very serious,” and the response to the incident was still underway.

The Swedish government remains in close contact with the authorities, he said.

Sweden's Left party leader Nooshi Dadgostar posted on social media, saying that her thoughts are with those affected. She further stressed that the country needs to "find our way out" of violence.

The Swedish police will host a press conference about the "armed attack" at 3:30 pm local time (14:30 GMT).

(With inputs from agencies)