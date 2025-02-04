Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session on Tuesday (Feb 4). PM's address came a day before the National Capital Delhi is set to go for polls.

"I am very fortunate that the people of the country have given me the opportunity for the 14th time to reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address. So, I respectfully express gratitude to the people," PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi said, "We are in 2025. In a way, 25% of the 21st century has gone by. Only time will decide what happened after independence in the 20th century and the first 25 years of the 21st century. But if we minutely study the President’s Address, it is clear that she spoke about building trust among people regarding the coming 25 years and Viksit Bharat. Her Address strengthens the resolve of Viksit Bharat, builds new confidence and inspires the common people."

PM Modi said, "Till now the poor have been given 4 crore houses...Those who have lived difficult lives only understand that what is the value of getting a house...The women in the past suffered a lot due to the lack of a toilet system...Those who have these facilities cannot understand "the problems of those who are suffering...We have given more than 12 crore toilets..."



PM took a jab at Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi said, "Those who have photo sessions in the huts of the poor, for their own entertainment, will find the mention of the poor in Parliament boring."

