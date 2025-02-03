New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to the United States next week to meet US President Donald Trump. The expected dates of the PM’s US travel are from 12th to 14th February. The visit of the Indian PM comes very early on in the term of the new US administration. In fact, PM Modi is among the first world leaders to meet US President Trump in the White House, following Israel PM Netanyahu, who is the first leader to meet Trump, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who meets the US President on February 11th.

PM Modi and Donald Trump have spoken to each other twice since the November 2024 US election results, the last conversation being on 27th January.

During the January conversation, the two leaders discussed commitment to a stronger partnership between their countries and regional security issues in the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, and Europe. They also had a conversation on bilateral trade and defence cooperation, with Trump emphasising on ‘fair trade’ and increased procurement of US security equipment.

The White House said, “Both leaders emphasised their commitment to advance the U.S.-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year.”

The call had then also set the stage for Modi’s anticipated visit to the US in February 2025. “The leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations,” the White House readout stated.

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar had represented India at Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States on January 20 at the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. During his visit, Jaishankar held meetings with key representatives of the incoming Trump administration, including new US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, setting the tone for future diplomatic relations. In fact, the first bilateral meeting Rubio had after taking charge as the Secretary of State was with EAM Dr S Jaishankar. Immigration was an issue raised during the meeting by the US side, while the Indian side highlighted the delay in visa issuance.

PM Modi will travel to the US from France following his participation in the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris. The summit, scheduled for February 10-11, will discuss the future of artificial intelligence, its governance, and its role in shaping international policies.

