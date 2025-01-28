US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Jan 27) that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States in February.

“He (PM Modi) will visit the US sometime in February,” news agency Reuters quoted Donald Trump as saying.

This comes after Trump on Monday had a "productive" phone call with PM Narendra Modi, where the two leaders discussed expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation and issues including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

This was the first telephonic conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi since the Republican was sworn in for a second term on January 20.

The American leader noted he discussed the issue of immigration with the Indian Premier and said Prime Minister Modi "will do what's right" when it comes to taking back Indian immigrants who came to the US illegally.

PM Modi on call with Trump

PM Modi on Monday posted on X that the two countries are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership.

"Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security," PM Modi said after the talks concluded.

White House on Trump-Modi call

The White House released a statement on the talks held between the two leaders, saying that the two "discussed expanding and deepening cooperation."

"Today, President Donald J. Trump held a productive call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation. They also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe," it said.

"The President emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship. The leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to advance the U.S.-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year," it added.

