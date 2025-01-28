Citing the success of recent high-profile concerts like British rock band Coldplay’s shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Jan 28) highlighted the vast potential for concert economy in India.

While addressing a conclave in the eastern state of India, Odisha, PM Modi said he expected the state governments and the private sector to focus on infrastructure and skills to give a boost to the 'concert economy' sector.

"In a country with such a rich heritage in music, dance, and storytelling, with such a large pool of youth and a massive consumer base for concerts, there are vast opportunities for the concert economy. In the past decade, both the trend and demand for live events have grown. You must have seen the incredible images from the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in recent days. This is proof of how much scope live concerts have in India," PM Modi highlighted.

He said that the 'concert economy' sector was growing in the country and the trend of live shows and concerts has increased in India in the past decade.

India to host first-ever World Audio-Visual Summit

The Prime Minister also announced that India will host the first-ever World Audio-Visual Summit next month, showcasing the country's creative power globally.

“Next month, India will host the first-ever World Audio-Visual Summit, a major event that will give the country's creative power a new identity globally. The revenue generated from such events in the states also contributes to advancing the economy," he said.

PM Modi's remarks came after Coldplay held five concerts in India as part of the Music of The Spheres World Tour. The British rock band's tour to India was a huge success, with all of its shows sold out. The concerts were widely praised for their seamless organisation and vibrant crowd.

Coldplay in India

Coldplay held three shows in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai earlier this month, before heading to Ahmedabad for two concerts on January 25 and 26.

The band's frontman, Chris Martin, was the talk of the town for interacting with the audience in Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati. He also gave shoutouts to actor Shah Rukh Khan and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who attended the Ahmedabad event on Sunday.

As Sunday's concert coincided with Republic Day, the Grammy-winning rock band also tapped into patriotic fervour with soulful piano renditions of 'Vande Mataram', followed by 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'.

The British rock band also includes guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

(With inputs from agencies)