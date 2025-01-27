Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with Donald Trump a week after his second inauguration as US President. This marks the first phone conversation between the two leaders since Trump assumed office last week.



During their call, PM Modi congratulated President Trump on his victory in the US presidential elections. PM Modi in a post on social media platform X said, "We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity."

Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2025

The two leaders may meet as early as mid-February if President Trump attends the Artificial Intelligence (AI) summit in Paris. Alternatively, PM Modi could visit Washington, D.C. in February for their first in-person meeting.



According to sources cited by The Economic Times, dates for the meeting have not been finalised. Discussions are ongoing, considering potential issues such as tariffs and immigration policies. A decision will be made following further discussions with the Trump administration.



President Trump and PM Modi's last meeting was in February 2020 during th former's visit to India, where both leaders demonstrated a strong working relationship.



Trump is also expected to visit India later this year for the Quad summit. The summit will be hosted by India.



In 2019, Trump and Modi participated in the 'Howdy Modi' rally in Houston, attended by approximately 50,000 people, including many Indian Americans.

(With inputs from agencies)