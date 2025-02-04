Two airport authority workers who manage the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport have been arrested for allegedly leaking surveillance video of the deadly Washington DC plane crash to US-based media outlet CNN.

Advertisment

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) staffers allegedly made an unauthorised copy of the records.

Also read: 'I don’t deserve this': Jo Ellis, transgender pilot wrongly named in Washington plane crash speaks out. Who is she? | WATCH

After this came to light, the two workers now face charges of computer trespass, New York Post reported.

Advertisment

The deadly mid-air collision that happened on Wednesday (Jan 29), killed 67 people, who were onboard the plane and helicopter.

The crash shocked the whole nation and triggered a debate on the role of the military chopper in the collision.

Also read: 'Black boxes' recovered from Washington DC plane crash that killed 67

Advertisment

What is there in the video?

The exclusive video received by CNN gave a closer and clearer look at the mid-air disaster. In one of the clips, the chopper was seen darting from the left side of the screen as the American Airlines flight approached the airport.

A second short clip showed the Black Hawk military chopper, which was carrying three soldiers, and the Bombardier CRJ700 streaming toward each other before the two smash into each other and exploded.

CNN reported that both videos were shot on mobile phones.

Also read: Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE: Trump to speak on mid-air collision after official says 'no survivors expected'

The MWAA said that Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, of Rockville Maryland and Jonathan Savoy, 45, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, were both charged.

Mbengue was booked into Arlington County Adult Detention Center but eventually released. Savoy, meanwhile, was issued a summons by the magistrate and cut loose.

The authorities have recovered most of the bodies of the 67 people who died in the crash.

(With inputs from agencies)