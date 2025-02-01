After several claims on the internet that Jo Ellis, a transgender pilot of the Virginia Army National Guard, was the captain of the downed Black Hawk, she posted a video to reject the claims.

She took to the social media platform Facebook and posted a video as “proof of life” to reassure that she was alive and was not operating the helicopter.

“I understand some people have associated me with the crash in DC and that is false," she said in the video.

“It is insulting to the families to try to tie this to some sort of political agenda. They don’t deserve that. I don’t deserve this," she further added.

JUST RELEASED VIDEO OF JO ELLIS ALIVE! 🚨



Rumors that Jo Ellis was the pilot in the DC crash are FALSE. Let's get the facts straight and stop spreading misinformation. pic.twitter.com/QgjOIB0RLe — American Citizen 🇺🇸 (@realtalkstruth) January 31, 2025

A post on the Musk-owned X on January 31 said, "The Blackhawk helicopter pilot involved in the Washington D.C. Reagan National Airport #planecrash has been identified as transgender military pilot Jo Ellis."

“Reports indicate Ellis attempted to take out three other passenger planes before colliding midair with American Airlines Flight 5342 over the Potomac. Just one day before the disaster, Ellis appeared on the Michael Smerconish podcast, slamming Trump's military trans ban," it further added.

The rumours erupted after US President Donald Trump and his supporters tried to link the Washington, DC crash to so-called “DEI programs" and to the fact that Ellis is transgender.

As per the reports, the crashed chopper was carrying three US Army soldiers while the commercial plane had 60 passengers onboard. Around 67 dead bodies have been recovered so far - and Trump has confirmed that no one is likely to be alive after the crash.

The lies further escalated when the Pentagon announced the names of the two deceased pilots but refused to reveal the third one “at the request of the family.”

Several posts emerged on the internet with claims that the third pilot was transgender, and it was Ellis speculating that she did it after Trump's ban on transgender people from the US military.

