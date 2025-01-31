President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 30) criticised a journalist after she pressed the Republican leader for “blaming” Democrats and diversity and equity and inclusion policies for the Washington DC, air crash.

A heated exchange erupted between Trump and CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins during a White House press conference addressing the devastating plane crash at Reagan National Airport, which claimed the lives of 67 people.

Trump accuses Democratic predecessors

While addressing the press conference, Trump accused his predecessors, Joe Biden and Barack Obama, of prioritizing diversity and equity policies over hiring competent employees at the aviation agency.

"The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) diversity push includes a focus on hiring people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities. That is amazing," the US President said.

He claimed the FAA wanted people “with severe disabilities, the most underrepresented segment of the workforce, and they want them in, and they want them - they can be air traffic controllers.”

Anchor Kaitlan Collins questions Trump

Collins questioned Trump, saying that the US president was blaming Democrats and DEI policies even when the names of the 67 people who were killed were not known.

“We don’t yet know the names of the 67 people [who] were killed, and you are blaming Democrats and DEI policies and air traffic control, and seemingly the member of the US military who was flying the Black Hawk helicopter,” Collins asked Trump. “Don’t you think you’re getting ahead of the investigation right now?”

“I don’t think so at all,” Trump shot back. “I don’t think the names of the people — you mean the names of the people that are on the plane — you think that’s going to make a difference?”

Collins replied, “Does it comfort their family to hear you blaming DEI policies?”

The president said he could give Collins a list of names of those who lost their lives and that the White House was coordinating closely with the US military and American Airlines.

“I think that’s not a very smart question,” he said. “I’m surprised coming from you.”

A passenger jet collided with an Army helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington DC on Wednesday. Both the flight and the helicopter plummeted into the Potomac River.

(With inputs from agencies)