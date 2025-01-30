Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE Updates: A devastating mid-air collision between a passenger jet from Kansas and a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, sent the aircraft plummeting into Washington's Potomac River, the officials reported on Wednesday (Jan 29). The incident triggered a massive emergency response, prompting authorities to ground all flights in the area. American Airlines said that 60 passengers and four crew members were aboard the commercial jet.

Advertisment

Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE Updates

"American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington, D.C. (DCA) was involved in an accident at DCA," the airline said in a statement. "There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft."

Three US Army soldiers were aboard the Black Hawk Sikorsky H-60, military helicopter, that collider with PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 from Wichita, Kansas, a US Army official said, according to news agency AFP.

Advertisment

Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE Updates and Latest News