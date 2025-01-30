Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE Updates: A devastating mid-air collision between a passenger jet from Kansas and a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, sent the aircraft plummeting into Washington's Potomac River, the officials reported on Wednesday (Jan 29). The incident triggered a massive emergency response, prompting authorities to ground all flights in the area. American Airlines said that 60 passengers and four crew members were aboard the commercial jet.
"American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington, D.C. (DCA) was involved in an accident at DCA," the airline said in a statement. "There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft."
Three US Army soldiers were aboard the Black Hawk Sikorsky H-60, military helicopter, that collider with PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 from Wichita, Kansas, a US Army official said, according to news agency AFP.
Jan 30, 2025 20:49 IST
US President Trump to speak on Washington plane crash
Donald Trump will address the nation from the White House briefing room at 11 am ET to speak about Wednesday’s deadly Washington DC place crash.
Jan 30, 2025 21:26 IST
Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE: President Trump says he's briefed on the situation
"May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise," Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.
Jan 30, 2025 21:25 IST
Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE: First passengers to take-off from airport after collision
The operations on the Regan National Airport are set to begin at 11:00 AM (Local time).
Jan 30, 2025 21:22 IST
Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE: Biden condoles loss of lives; thanks first responders and emergency personnel
"Jill and I are praying for the families of the victims who tragically lost their lives in the plane and helicopter crash near DCA. We are immensely grateful to the brave first responders and emergency personnel on the scene," former US president Joe Biden posted on X.
Jan 30, 2025 18:52 IST
Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE: Officials confident they will recover bodies of those killed in midair collision
Fire chief said that officials are confident they will recover all bodies of those killed in the midair collision.
“I’m confident that we will do that, and that will take us a little bit of time, though. It may involve some more equipment,” Donnelly said about the recovery effort.
Jan 30, 2025 18:30 IST
Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE: American Airlines shares toll-free number for victims' family
The American Airlines have shared a toll-free number for the family of victims who were onboard Flight 5342 when it collided midair with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport.
"“If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines toll-free at 800-679-8215," the Airlines said.
Jan 30, 2025 18:24 IST
Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE: 27 bodies recovered from crash site
Fire Chief Donnelly said that 27 bodies have been recovered from the plane, and one from the helicopter.
He further thanked a lengthy list of various agencies and departments who came to assist the operation.
Jan 30, 2025 18:21 IST
Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE: Fire Chief says 'We don't believe there are any survivors'
DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said that 300 people responded to crash in 'frigid' conditions, adding that he does not believe there are any survivors.
Donnelly said that despite these groups' efforts, they are now switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation.
"We don't believe there are any survivors from this accident," he said.
Jan 30, 2025 17:10 IST
Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE: At least 30 bodies recovered from water at crash site
At least 30 bodies have been recovered from water at Washington DC crash site, Guardian reported citing local media.
Two sources familiar with search efforts told local station NBC4 that the emergency crews have recovered more than 30 bodies.
Jan 30, 2025 17:05 IST
Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE: Hegseth calls the incident 'absolutely tragic'
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the collision between the Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Eagle jet was "absolutely tragic."
"Search and rescue efforts still ongoing," he said in a post on X.
Jan 30, 2025 16:31 IST
Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE: DC Mayor to hold press briefing at 7:30 am ET
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser will be holding a press briefing at 7:30 am ET at Reagan National Airport.
Jan 30, 2025 16:13 IST
Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE: Human remains, debris wash ashore
After the crash, human remains and aircraft debris have been reported washing up on the Virginia side of the river.
The Guardian reported that the plane broke into multiple pieces and was found upside down. Diving teams have access to parts of the cabin.
Jan 30, 2025 16:06 IST
Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE: Kremlin expresses condolence to Russians killed
Kremlin expressed condolence to the families of Russians who lost their lives in the American Airlines plane crash in Washington Thursday.
Russian ice skating coaches and former world champions Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were on board the plane when it crashed.
Jan 30, 2025 14:15 IST
At least 19 bodies recovered from Potomac River
Multiple bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River in Washington after the collision between a passenger jet and military helicopter, US media reported Thursday.
CBS News, quoting a police official, said "at least 19 bodies were recovered", while NBC said "more than a dozen" had been found, citing two sources familiar.
Jan 30, 2025 14:08 IST
Multiple bodies recovered from Washington plane crash site: US media
Jan 30, 2025 14:02 IST
Several members of US figure skating community aboard crashed plane: media
Several members of the US figure skating community were aboard the passenger jet that crashed in Washington after colliding with a military helicopter, US media reported Thursday.
"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts," the Washington Post reported, quoting a statement from US Figure Skating.
Jan 30, 2025 14:00 IST
Zelensky offers Trump, US condolences over 'shocking' jet crash
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday voiced support for the United States and praised rescue teams after the "shocking" collision of a US passenger jet with a helicopter in Washington.
"Our condolences to the victims' families and loved ones. Our words of support go out to President Trump and the American people during this tragic time," Zelensky said in a post on social media.
Jan 30, 2025 12:47 IST
Helicopter, jet involved in crash both 'in the water' of Potomac River: DC mayor
The wrecked fuselages of both the US military helicopter and the commercial jet involved in a collision over the Potomac River are lying in the water, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told a press briefing early Thursday.
Search efforts by an estimated 300 responding personnel including divers were impeded by the "very dark, very murky" water at near-frigid temperatures, added Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly.
Jan 30, 2025 12:09 IST
Jet crash responders facing 'extremely rough' conditions on Potomac River, says DC fire chief
Responders conducting search and rescue operations were facing "extremely rough" conditions in the Potomac River after a passenger jet and US military helicopter collided midair, an official said early Thursday.
High winds, low night-time visibility, cold weather and murky water were combining to make "a very tough condition to dive in" as roughly 300 emergency responders searched the Potomac for any survivors of the crash, Washington fire chief John Donnelly told reporters at Reagan National Airport.
Jan 30, 2025 12:09 IST
Close to 300 responders involved in the rescue operation on the crash site
Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly said, “The conditions out there are extremely rough for responders” with cold weather and intense wind.
Jan 30, 2025 12:08 IST
Washington’s Reagan National Airport will reopen at on Thursday
Washington’s Reagan National Airport will reopen at 11 am on Thursday (Jan 30).
Jan 30, 2025 12:08 IST
Officials did not announce number of lives lost in the incident
Officials hold press briefing at Reagan National Airport did not make any announcement related to the lives lost in the incident.
Sen. Roger Marshall, of Kansas, said, “When one person dies it’s a tragedy, but when many, many, many people die it’s an unbearable sorrow.”
Jan 30, 2025 11:28 IST
American Airlines CEO expresses 'deep sorrow' at Washington crash
The chief executive of American Airlines expressed "deep sorrow" after one of its aircraft crashed following a collision with a military helicopter over the US capital late Wednesday.
"I'd like to express our deep sorrow about these events," said CEO Robert Isom in a video statement, adding: "This is a difficult day for all of us."
Jan 30, 2025 11:27 IST
Trump says Washington air crash 'should have been prevented'
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the crash between a US Army helicopter and a passenger jet near Washington "should have been prevented."
"Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding: "NOT GOOD!!!"
Jan 30, 2025 11:26 IST
Helicopter that collided with jet was on 'training flight': US military spokesperson
The US Army Black Hawk helicopter involved in Wednesday's crash near Washington was on "a training flight" when it collided midair with a passenger jet, a military spokesman said.
The confirmation by a public affairs official was posted on X by new US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who himself described the accident as "absolutely tragic" and said search and rescue efforts were "still ongoing."
Jan 30, 2025 11:26 IST
At least 18 bodies reportedly removed from the Potomac River
At least 18 bodies have been reportedly removed from the Potomac River after a commercial plane from Kansas collided mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington DC on Wednesday (Jan 29), a police official at the scene told CBS News.