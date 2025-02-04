Srinagar: Kashmir, also known as the Paradise on Earth, is losing its sheen due to drastic changes in weather patterns across the region. In January 2025, Kashmir Valley witnessed a 75 per cent dip in precipitation, and not only that, day temperatures have also risen and been recorded 6 degrees above the normal.

Winter in the Valley has always been about snow-covered mountain ranges, huge tourist footfalls to witness the winter wonderland, and sub-zero temperatures during the Chillai Kalan. But in January 2025, there has been hardly any snow, with the MeT department revealing a deficit of 75 per cent in precipitation and day temperatures being recorded above 6 degrees.

“During the month of January, the temperatures were above normal during the day by above 6 to 8 degrees. Precipitation is very less, and the deficit remains around 75 per cent for Kashmir division and 80 per cent for the Jammu region. As of now, we are still in deficit, and the minus 75 deficit continues. There will be repercussions also, as the entire economy is dependent on snow,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, Director MeT Kashmir.

According to experts, the dip in precipitation will have a direct impact on agriculture, horticulture, and the tourism industry of the region. It will also have some short-term consequences as the water levels have declined in the majority of water bodies, including the Jhelum River.

“The whole beauty in Kashmir Valley is due to snow, and all the glaciers of the valley are made due to the snowfall. The water supply in the rivers and streams is due to these glaciers, which is used by agriculturists and horticulturists for farming. And if the water supply is not enough, it will impact the industry. Global warming has impacted J&K as well, and there has been very little snowfall this year, which will have an impact in the future, and the farmers will face a lot of problems. Global warming has hit us as well. If there is no precipitation, it also results in diseases to trees, and every farmer is very worried. No water means very little produce,” said Rashid Rahil, an agriculture expert and farmer.

People associated with agriculture and horticulture are extremely worried about the current situation of the Valley’s weather. Very little snowfall this year also means a lot of problems during the summer. It’s generally the melting of the snow on the mountain ranges as well as glaciers during the summer that replenishes the water bodies of the valley. And this year, there has been hardly any glacier recharge or groundwater recharge.

“We believe in cause-and-effect theory, and all of this is happening due to global warming, and climatic changes are taking place very drastically, due to which our glaciers are melting. In the Valley, 70 per cent of our water bodies and glaciers have depleted, and due to this, the underground water level during the months of January and February has dipped. We observed the water table is low, and consequently it will affect our farmers and the common people. It will also have an impact on drinking water as well. It will be a disaster for farmers as the availability of underground water is less and glaciers are depleting,” said Ghulam Mohammad, a local.

The irrigation department of the Kashmir Valley has already started to brace up for a drought-like situation this summer. The precipitation deficit has been continuing for a few years, and the government needs to be ready for any urgent action.