National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said that he bathes every day at his house when he was asked when would he visit the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj for the holy dip.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu on Tuesday (Feb 4), Abdullah said, “My God is neither in the mosque nor in the temple nor the gurdwara. My God is inside me."

When asked about the likely result of the Delhi Assembly election, the NC president said he would have to become an astrologer to answer that question.

“I will have to become an astrologer so that I can tell you what will happen in the Delhi elections. How would I know who will come and who will go? I did not even know about this place," he added.

'Not a big deal'

Meanwhile, in a reaction to the stampede deaths at Maha Kumbh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini said the incident, which killed 30 devotees, was "not a big deal".

She said on Tuesday (Feb 4) that the situation was being "exaggerated".

"We went to Kumbh, we had a very nice bath. It is right that an incident took place, but it was not a very big incident. I don't know how big it was. It is being exaggerated...It was very well-managed, and everything was done very well...So many people are coming, it is very difficult to manage but we are doing our best," the BJP MP added.

This came after Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh and asked for transparent figures on the deaths in the stampede.

Yadav said that people had come to the religious gathering to gain blessings, but returned with the bodies of their loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies)