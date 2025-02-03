Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is overseeing the 'Amrit Snan' during Basant Panchami celebrations.

He reportedly has been receiving updates about the security arrangements and giving instructions to top officials.

DIG Maha Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, spoke about the arrangements, saying, "The arrangements are very nice, and today our crowd control measures are well in place. The snan of all Akharas has concluded successfully. Mahanirvani Akhara, Niranjani Akhara, and Juna Akhara have successfully done their snan, and other Akharas will also take part in the snan successfully."

The sacred bathing ritual began with the Naga Sadhus taking a dip at the ghats in Prayagraj.

"Amrit Snan started on the Ghats by Naga Sadhus. With faith and devotion, the banks of Triveni are witnessing the ancient Indian culture and traditions," the Maha Kumbh administration said in a post on X.

This comes after a stampede during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on January 29 claimed the lives of 30 and wounded 60 others.

Yogi visited the site of the incident on Saturday (Feb 1) and conducted an aerial survey of the Mahakumbh.

Over 350 million devotees have taken a holy dip since the start of Mahakumbh

At Prayagraj the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers is witnessing an unprecedented outpouring of devotion as sages, saints, devotees, Kalpvasis, and millions of pilgrims gather for the revered Maha Kumbh festival, immersing themselves in spiritual fervour.

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami's Amrit Snan, as per an official release from the administration, the total number of bathers since the commencement of Mahakumbh has surpassed 350 million (35 crores).

On Monday (Feb 3), by 8 am, a record 6.2 million devotees had taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

With just 23 days left in the Maha Kumbh, the pilgrim tally is poised to cross the monumental 500-million mark.

(With inputs from agencies)