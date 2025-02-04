Apple Inc. has raised concerns over the European Union’s Digital Markets Act after a pornographic app, Hot Tub, became available to iPhone users in the region. The app, distributed through AltStore PAL, a third-party app marketplace, enables users to stream adult content from multiple sources. Its entry into Apple’s ecosystem is a direct result of EU regulations that require the company to allow external app stores.

Advertisment

Also Read | Danger 'not over': Police warn as five people shot at in school in central Sweden

Apple denies endorsing the app

The developers of Hot Tub have marketed it as “Apple-approved,” a claim the company strongly refutes. Apple clarified that while it reviews third-party apps for security and compatibility, it does not endorse their content or functionality.

Advertisment

Also Read | Two airport workers arrested for leaking video of DC plane crash. What was there in the video?

“We are deeply concerned about the safety risks that hardcore porn apps of this type create for EU users, especially kids,” an Apple spokesperson said. The company emphasised that it does not support such apps and would not have allowed them on its official App Store.

Also Read | Netanyahu skips Gaza ceasefire talks deadline with Hamas to meet Trump

Advertisment

Apple raises safety concerns over EU regulations

Apple argues that EU rules are forcing it to permit content that could undermine user safety and trust. “We are required by the European Commission to allow distribution by marketplace operators like AltStore and Epic, who may not share our concerns for user safety,” Apple stated.

AltStore, which hosts Hot Tub, has received financial backing from Epic Games Inc., a long-standing critic of Apple’s App Store policies. Epic has repeatedly challenged Apple in court over its control of app distribution and has launched its own third-party app store for iPhones in the EU.

(With inputs from agencies)