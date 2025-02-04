The Senate Finance Committee voted on Tuesday (4 February) to move forward with President Donald Trump’s nominee for US Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Advertisment

The committee, which consists of 27 members—14 Republicans and 13 Democrats—saw all Republican members backing Kennedy’s nomination, while Democrats opposed it unanimously.

The decision means Kennedy’s nomination will now proceed to a full Senate vote.

Also read: ‘Can’t do anything without our approval’: Trump hints at leash on Musk as DOGE ramps up govt purge

Advertisment

Ahead of the committee’s decision, President Trump expressed his support for Kennedy on his social media platform, Truth Social. He wrote, "20 years ago, Autism in children was 1 in 10,000. NOW IT’S 1 in 34. WOW! Something’s really wrong. We need BOBBY!!! Thank You! DJT."

During the proceedings, leading Democrat Senator Ron Wyden voiced his strong opposition, stating: "Mr. Kennedy has given us no reason to believe he will be anything other than a rubber stamp for plans to cut Medicaid and rip health care away from the American people, and be a yes man if ordered by Musk or Trump to take an illegal action."

Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia also criticised Kennedy, calling him “manifestly unqualified” and saying, “I simply do not trust him to oversee the CDC. He’s unqualified and I say everybody here knows it.”

Advertisment

Also read: Trump wants Ukraine to repay US aid with 'rare earths': What are they and why does he want them?

While Republican senators have largely stood together behind Trump’s Cabinet selections, Kennedy’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services has been one of the most contentious yet. His long history of promoting conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine rhetoric has raised doubts over whether he will secure enough support in the final Senate vote, despite Trump’s endorsement.

(With inputs from agencies)