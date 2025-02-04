US President Donald Trump has stated that Elon Musk, who has been given the responsibility of reducing government expenditure, is under his direct supervision and cannot take any action without approval.

"Elon has got access only to letting people go that he thinks are no good if we agree with him, and it’s only if we agree with him. Elon can’t do and won’t do anything without our approval," Trump said.

"Sometimes we won’t agree with it, and we’ll not go where he wants to go. But I think he’s doing a great job," Trump told reporters.

His comments come amid growing concerns over the level of access granted to Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) within the government’s financial system, following the billionaire’s decision to dismantle the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

'Won’t let him go near a conflict': Donald Trump

Speaking at the White House, Trump clarified that Musk would not be allowed access to areas where conflicts exist.

“And we’ll give him the approval where appropriate, and where not appropriate, we won’t; where we think there’s a conflict, we won’t let him go near it,” Trump said.

"But he reports in and he, it’s something that he feels very strongly about, and I’m impressed because he’s running, obviously, a big company," Trump added.

His comments came shortly after a team led by Musk effectively shut down USAID. Over the weekend, Musk publicly criticised the agency, calling it “evil” and “a criminal organisation,” adding that it was “time for it to die.” On Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was appointed as the agency’s interim head, stating he would consult with Congress on its future.

Initially, Trump had announced that Musk would co-chair the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. However, several individuals involved in the initiative, including the other co-chair, have already left, leaving Musk with considerable authority.

Musk had initially sought volunteers to join DOGE without pay. However, since the department is now part of the government, there is uncertainty over whether staff are being paid and whether they are permitted to hold external jobs that might create conflicts of interest.

'Special government employee'

As a designated “special government employee,” Musk holds a temporary position allowing him to work at the White House for up to 130 days without needing to file financial disclosure forms, which are mandatory for permanent employees. This mechanism has previously been used by both political parties to bring in advisers with complex financial backgrounds.

On Monday, Trump reiterated that Musk would not be permitted to interfere in areas where conflicts arise. “If there’s a conflict, then we won’t let him get near it,” he said. However, he did not clarify who would enforce these restrictions or whether Musk had already been barred from any governmental departments.

Democratic lawmakers have become increasingly vocal in their opposition to Musk’s involvement in government affairs, particularly his moves to either dismantle agencies or significantly reduce government employment.

“We don’t have a fourth branch of government called Elon Musk, and that’s going to become real clear,” stated Representative Jamie Raskin during a protest outside USAID. “This illegal, unconstitutional interference with congressional power is threatening lives all over the world,” he added.

Musk and his White House team have been taking swift action to overhaul government operations. They have already accessed financial system data within the Treasury Department and reviewed staffing records at the Office of Personnel Management.

On Monday, a coalition of labour unions filed a lawsuit against the Treasury Department, alleging that the transfer of information to DOGE was unlawful and violated federal privacy protections affecting millions of citizens.

(With inputs from agencies)