Billionaire Elon Musk has joined a similar suit of business leaders who support long working hours.

In a post shared on his social media platform X, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has said that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employees work 120 hours a week. Musk is leading the department, which is aimed at cutting federal spending.

Musk’s remarks imply that DOGE employees work at least 17 hours every day in a week, sparking a debate on work-life balance.

“DOGE is working 120 hour a week. Our bureaucratic opponents optimistically work 40 hours a week. That is why they are losing so fast,” Musk posted on X, replying to a post attacking Democrats.

Internet divided over Musk's opinion on working hours

Several people commented on the post about the reported unrealistic working hours of DOGE employees.

“While working for fed gov, I learned that it's illegal to work unauthorized overtime. Doing so obligates the government to pay, because slavery is illegal,” a user wrote raising questions about the legality of the long working hours. “So how are federal staff in DOGE legally putting in these hours? Multiple shifts?”

“Elon Musk has no actual authority to be able to access every American's private financial and personal information. I doubt MAGAs know or understand the impact of what you are doing,” another commented on the billionaire’s post.

A user who found it “hard to believe", wrote, “You have, 5.46 hrs remaining daily to drive home to office, to take a bath, to eat and to sleep, to take care of your family.” He asked, “Do you think someone can spend that time to work for at least 6 months?” A user replied to this by saying, “You have obviously never worked in surgery. I routinely worked 100-120 a week. Did it at one job for 10 years. It’s why I’ve been working optional since my late 40s.”

Another criticised Musk’s remarks saying, “120-hour weeks? That's not a flex, it's a red flag. Overworked devs make mistakes. Quality > quantity in crypto. DOGE might be digging its own grave.”

(With inputs from agencies)