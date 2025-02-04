Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has employed six young engineers despite them being inexperienced in government affairs.

The appointment of the young minds, all aged from 19 to 24, barely out of college and one still in college, has sparked concerns among experts about their qualifications to handle government work and access to sensitive government data.

Among the chosen young minds is an Indian-origin engineer who has worked as an intern at Meta, Akash Bobba.

As per a report by WIRED and the now-deleted LinkedIn profile of Bobba, he attended UC Berkeley as part of the prestigious Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology programme, and has experience working as an intern at tech giants Meta and Palantir.

A social media user shared photos of four of the employed young engineers on X and wrote, "Wait my moot is running the treasury what."

Charis Zhang, an alumnus of UC Berkeley responded to the post narrating his interaction with Bobba and how he fixed his problem in a swift way.

"Let me tell you something about Akash. During a project at Berkeley, I accidentally deleted our entire codebase 2 days before the deadline. I panicked. Akash just stared at the screen, shrugged, and rewrote everything from scratch in one night—better than before. We submitted early and got first in the class. Many such stories. I trust him with everything I own," Zhang wrote on the social media platform X.

In internal government records, Bobba is called an "expert" at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). He used to report to Amanda Scales, the new chief of staff who was previously involved in hiring at Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, the report by WIRED stated.

Other young minds

Along with Akash Bobba, Edward Coristine, Luke Farritor, Gautier Cole Killian, Gavin Kliger, and Ethan Shaotran were also hired by Musk's department.

