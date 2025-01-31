Billionaire Elon Musk has taken his dedication to work in US President Donald Trump's administration, to new heights, as he is reportedly living in the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) headquarters in Washington DC, according to the American magazine WIRED.

Tesla and X CEO Musk has been living at DOGE's offices in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, just some steps away from the White House.

Musk also claimed that he was invited to spend the night in the White House's Lincoln Bedroom, however, he chose to stay in the DOGE headquarters.

Reportedly, he made this decision to avoid a more formal relationship with Trump's team, after Chief of Staff Susie Wiles denied him office space in the West Wing, Daily Mail reported.

The world's richest man has been constantly showing dedication and commitment toward newly-sworn in president Trump and his administration.

He is also known for his 'hardcore' work habits and for demanding the same work ethics from his employees.

Musk's primary role with the DOGE is to reduce unnecessary government spending. 'DOGE is saving the Federal Government approx. $1 billion/day, mostly from stopping the hiring of people into unnecessary positions, deletion of DEI and stopping improper payments to foreign organizations, all consistent with the President’s Executive Orders,' DOGE said in a statement. 'A good start, though this number needs to increase to > $3 billion/day.'

Musk slept at Tesla factory

During the early days of Tesla, Musk slept on the factory floor during busy days, saying that it allowed his employees to see their leader's dedication.

"This is important because if the team thinks their leader is off somewhere having a good time, drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island... they knew I was there, and that made a huge difference," he said.

