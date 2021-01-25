Top 10 world news: Putin rejects Navalny's accusations, Moderna effective against new strains, and more

The Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking virtually at the World Economic Forum (WEF) warned against the "new Cold War". It was also reported that according to UN data, China has overtaken the United States as the world’s top destination for new foreign direct investment(FDI) in 2020. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied accusations made by his critic Alexei Navalny.

Click on headlines to read more

New Cold War will push the world into division: Xi at World Economic Forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking virtually at the World Economic Forum(WEF) warned against the "new Cold War".

Putin rejects Black Sea property belongs to him after Navalny's accusation

The Kremlin today accused US tech giants of interference in Navalny protests which broke out throughout Russia over the weekend even as Navalny's aides called for new anti-government rallies.

Moderna vaccine effective against UK and South Africa coronavirus variant

The US firm Moderna has claimed their vaccine is effective against the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK and South Africa.

China overtakes US as top FDI destination

According to United Nations data, China has overtaken the United States as the world’s top destination for new foreign direct investment(FDI) in 2020.

'So much else to do': Chuck Schumer promises a fair but quick impeachment trial for Trump

Donald Trump will be facing his second impeachment trial — making him the first US President to have this proceeding — in the first few weeks of February.

Uganda: High court ends Bobi Wine's house arrest

Justice Michael Elubu in his verdict said that Wine's arrest is 'unlawful' and his right to liberty has been 'infringed'.

Anti-curfew demonstrations erupt in Netherlands as Europe battles virus

The curfew which is largely intended to target the new COVID-19 variant is one of the toughest moves yet implemented by the Dutch government.

480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: Study

The think tank Germanwatch calculated that these disasters have cost the global economy a staggering $2.56 trillion this century.

Earth's ice is vanishing faster today than in the mid-1990s: Study

Since the mid-1990s, an estimated 28 trillion metric tons of ice have melted away from the glaciers, sea ice, and ice sheets.

Britishers and Scottish get drunk more than anyone else: Survey

As per a survey conducted by the Global Drugs Survey (GDS) in 25 countries, Britishers and Scottish people are often rushed to the hospitals after getting drunk.