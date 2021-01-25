Uganda: High court ends Bobi Wine's house arrest

Uganda's High Court on Monday ended the house arrest of presidential election runner-up Bobi Wine.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulani, has been under de-facto house arrest at his home outside Kampala, since he returned after voting on January 14.

Justice Michael Elubu in his verdict said that Wine's arrest is "unlawful" and his right to liberty has been "infringed".

"The continued indefinite restriction and confinement of the applicant to his home is unlawful and his right to liberty has been infringed," Elubu at the court's Civil Division in Kampala said.

"Having found that the restrictions are unlawful it is hereby ordered that they are lifted."

George Musisi, one of the lawyers of Wine, told CNN that the court "held that the freedom to personal liberty is too crucial that it should not be restricted casually or indefinitely".

Ever since his arrest, heavily-armed security personnel is deployed outside Wine's property and his wife, Barbie, is also not allowed to leave the compound.

The US ambassador to Uganda last week was also not allowed to meet the pop star-turned-politician.

The Ugandan government had called the restrictions "preventative" measures for Wine's own protection and to prevent demonstrations against the presidential election

Wine, who won 35 percent of the vote, according to the official figures, argues that the election was rigged in favour of President Yoweri Museveni.



