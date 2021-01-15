Uganda’s opposition leader Bobi Wine says military raids home

Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says the military has “taken control” of his house after “it jumped over the fence”.

Bobi tweeted the news just hours after he alleged that Thursday's election was rigged and said "every legal option is on the table" to challenge the official results, including peaceful protests. He referred to himself as the "president-elect."







"None of these military intruders is talking to us. We are in serious trouble. We are under siege," tweeted Wine, who was arrested several times during campaigning but never charged while dozens of party members were detained. He earlier said he feared for his life.



Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni reported leading in early election trends

Wine has challenged President Yoweri Museveni who is looking for a record sixth term. But --- it won't be easy. The challenger has faced a series of arrests and violent attacks in recent months.

Even his supporters haven't been spared. In a recent tweet, Wine shared a video that allegedly shows --- a member of the campaign being arrested by the military.

Wine has also claimed --- that one of his supporters was shot dead in a raid. On Tuesday, Bobi Wine said he had been targeted with a raid too. The violence has caught the attention of the United Nations.

The Human Rights office expressed concerns last week, they called the arrest of opposition leaders worrying.

The Ugandan president's response was defiance. He accused the opposition of fuelling unrest and violating coronavirus regulations.

(With inputs from agencies)