New Cold War will only push the world into division, says President Xi at World Economic Forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking virtually at the World Economic Forum(WEF) warned against the "new Cold War".

"To build small cliques or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others... will only push the world into division," the Chinese President said.

Xi asserted that confrontation will lead to a "dead end".

"The recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases reminds us that we must carry on the fight. Yet we remain convinced that winter cannot stop the arrival of spring and darkness can never shroud the light of dawn. There is no doubt that humanity will prevail over the virus and emerge even stronger from this disaster," th Chinese President said.

"The past year was marked by the sudden onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global public health faced severe threat and the world economy was mired in a deep recession. Humanity encountered multiple crises rarely seen in human history," Xi said as China continues to grapple with the virus with new cases reported in the country's northeast.

Xi said that no global problem can be solved by any one country alone. "There must be global action, global response and global cooperation," he added.

The Chinese President said: "The problems facing the world are intricate and complex, and the way out of them is through upholding multilateralism and building a community with a shared future for mankind."