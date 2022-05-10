Top 10 world news: Putin health rumours, Tharoor tweet on Kashmir Files, more news

Russian President Vladimir Putin's health has again become topic of discussion as he was reportedly seen limping at the Victory Day Parade. In other news, Member of Parliament of India Shashi Tharoor's tweet on the movie The Kashmir Files has started a debate. Read this and more in Top 10 world news

Putin covers leg with blanket as health rumours swirl on Victory Day



There were reports linking the Russian President Vladimir Putin to Parkinson's, however, it was dismissed by the Kremlin as spokesperson Dmitry Peskov asserted Putin was in "excellent health".

Shashi Tharoor's tweet on 'The Kashmir Files' starts heated debate, Anupam Kher mentions Sunanda Pushkar



'The Kashmir files' movie is centre of a heated debate yet again. Actor Anupam Kher has taken exception to a tweet made by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and has mentioned the latter's late wife Sunanda Pushkar. Tharoor has hit back.

US says it will increase pressure on Taliban if it does not reverse decisions on women, girls



The ideal face covering was the all-encompassing blue burqa, the group said, referring to the garment that was obligatory for women in public during the Taliban's previous 1996-2001 rule.

Thai police arrest cult leader who wanted followers to eat his excreta



Reports said at least eleven corpses were found including coffins containing bodies with at least a dozen followers who were reportedly living with Nanra.

Kenya: Eco-friendly tourism sees tourists riding Camels when on Safari



This step is sure to reduced levels of pollution in conservancy as smoke emitting vehicles will be less and less. The mode of transport may be a win-win for tourists and wild animals.

Rescued turtle hatchlings excrete plastic in South African aquarium

The turtle hatchlings, who are under rehabilitation in Cape Town's Two Oceans Aquarium, have revealed the dire state of the ocean. As the turtles can’t distinguish between food and plastic, they end up eating plastic waste floating in the ocean, as per experts. The revelation has raised serious questions

‘Truly a wonder of the world’: Elon Musk recalls Taj Mahal visit



Elon Musk, the world's richest man, recounted a journey to India in 2007, which included a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, which he regarded as “truly a wonder of the world”.

Apple’s AI chief, Ian Goodfellow, quits over 'work from office' order



After being forced to return to work three days a week, Apple's head of machine learning became the most senior individual to resign in protest.

After police pursuit, US corrections officer dies as prisoner who escaped with her surrenders



Vicky White and Casey White, who did not seem to have been related, were intercepted after a 10-day nationwide manhunt. For a fabricated court appearance, Vicky White allegedly took Casey White out of jail on April 29. And she never returned. Casey was serving a 75-year sentence and going to go for a separate trial for murder charges, which was scheduled for next month.

Warning! Global warming: World likely to breach 1.5C mark between 2022 and 2026, say experts

There seems to be a 50:50 chance for the world to warm up by over 1.5C in the next five years, said researchers at UK Met Office, which is the national meteorological service of the nation. Although it may be temporary, the rise in temperature is not a good sign. The years between 2022 and 2026 will see record warmest years, the researchers said.