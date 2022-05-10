Warning! Global warming: World likely to breach 1.5C mark between 2022 and 2026, say experts  

Several experts have been urging world leaders to take urgent action to contain global warming to 1.5C for some years. But it seems the calls have fallen on deaf ears.

Now, it seems the global warming limit of 1.5C may be breached as warned by the experts earlier.

There seems to be a 50:50 chance for the world to warm up by over 1.5C in the next five years, said researchers at UK Met Office, which is the national meteorological service of the nation.

Although it may be temporary, the rise in temperature is not a good sign.

The years between 2022 and 2026 will see record warmest years, the researchers said.

At first, Paris climate agreement was signed by political leaders to keep the rise in temperature of the Earth under 1.5C. And then at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021, the world reiterated its commitment to the goal.

The global temperatures from 2022 to 2026 may be between 1.1C and 1.7C higher than the pre-industrial levels, the study said.

In one year in the period, the chances of breaching 1.5C level is 48% or around 50:50, the researchers predicted.

Met Office’s Dr Leon Hermanson, who is the lead author of the report, said, "The basic thing that's changing is that the carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere, are slowly creeping up. I think people are already quite concerned about climate change and it is worrying, it is showing that we continue to warm the planet and we're getting closer to this first threshold that was set in the Paris agreement - and we need to continue doing everything we can to cut the use of fossil fuels."

