After police pursuit, US corrections officer dies as prisoner who escaped with her surrenders

In a car mishap after police pursuit, a corrections officer, who had helped Alabama inmate Casey White escape, has been killed in Indiana on Monday, the officials said.

After the chase ended in an accident at Evansville, Indiana, 56-year-old Vicky White, who had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was taken to Evansville Deaconess Midtown Hospital, the media reports said.

Vicky, who was an assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, died at 7 pm in the hospital, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steven Lockyear told WHNT.

Also Read: More guns are being stolen out of cars in the United States, study finds

The autopsy may be completed by Tuesday.

The vehicle was driven by 38-year-old Casey White, who surrendered to the authorities at the scene. He was taken into custody.

Vicky White and Casey White, who did not seem to have been related, were intercepted after a 10-day nationwide manhunt.

For a fabricated court appearance, Vicky White allegedly took Casey White out of jail on April 29. And she never returned.

Watch: America's worsening gun culture, alarming trend across United States

Casey was serving a 75-year sentence and going to go for a separate trial for murder charges, which was scheduled for next month.

A sighting of a black Ford F-150 was reported at a car wash in Evansville on Sunday night, reported AL.com.

Later, the duo was tracked to a hotel. Police chase had started when they fled the scene.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)