Putin covers leg with blanket as health rumours swirl on Victory Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin's health concerns have once again hit the headlines after he was reportedly seen walking with a limp during the Victory Day parade on May 9.

The Russian president covered his legs with a blanket as the picture went viral on social media. Putin wrapped a green cover over his legs as he sat with World War II veterans on Monday during Russia's Victory Day celebrations.

Reports claimed the Russian leader was spotted coughing, however, it could not be confirmed.

Putin, 69, during his speech had asserted that Russian forces in Ukraine were defending the country from an "absolutely unacceptable threat," pointing to NATO delivering weapons to Ukraine.

Reports said the Russian president walked slowly with a heavy step as he entered the tomb of the unknown soldiers during the celebrations on May 9 to mark the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The latest reports come amid rumours over the president's health which has been doing the rounds on social media.

There were reports linking the Russian president to Parkinson's, however, it was dismissed by the Kremlin as spokesperson Dmitry Peskov asserted Putin was in "excellent health".

Amid the war in Ukraine, there have been persistent reports of Putin being unwell. In another similar incident which sparked health concerns, Putin appeared to experience leg tremours during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

