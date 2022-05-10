Putin does not have a way out of Ukraine war: Biden

US President Joe Biden has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a way out of the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at a political fundraiser in Washington, Biden said Putin is a very calculating man and is still trying to figure out what to do about the situation in Kyiv.

The 79-year-old said Putin made a mistake by believing that by invading Ukraine he could break up the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union but they both rallied for Kyiv.

Allowing the US government to accelerate weapons shipments to Ukraine, Biden resurrected a World War II measure used to boost US allies fighting Nazi Germany.

According to Biden, the United States supports Ukrainians' "fight to defend their country and their democracy against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutal war."

He signed the Lend-lease Act in the Oval Office on Monday hours after Putin oversaw a military parade on Red Square in Moscow for the annual commemoration of the Soviet victory against Nazi Germany.

Signaling his readiness for making a political concession, Biden has requested the rapid approval of another $33 billion in funds for supporting Ukraine.

Urging that Congress get the Ukraine funding bill "to my desk right away," he said, "We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort."

(With inputs from agencies)

