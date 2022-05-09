European Council chief Charles Michel forced to take cover as Russia attacks Odessa with missiles

European Council President Charles Michel was forced to take cover during his surprise visit to the war-torn Ukrainian city of Odessa as Russian forces launched a missile attack. A European Union (EU) official told AFP that Michel was in the middle of a meeting when the missiles hit Odessa.

It was later confirmed that the meeting was with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.

“During the meeting with the PM, the participants needed to interrupt the meeting to take shelter as missiles struck again the region of Odessa,” the official said.

Michel became the latest high-ranked official to visit Ukraine and the meeting in Odessa was organised in order to meet senior Ukrainian leadership and to record a speech celebrating Europe Day in front of the city’s historic opera house, the senior official said in a report by The Politico.

“The president was briefed by the head of Ukraine’s navy in particular on the damage caused by Russian missiles fired from the sea and was able to witness at first hand the wanton destruction of a residential building and the impact on innocent civilians,” the senior official was quoted as saying.

According to reports in the Ukrainian media, four cruise missiles were launched towards the city of Odessa and this was the latest attack from Russian forces who have been firing at regular intervals.

During his visit to Ukraine, Michel also held meetings with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy through video link as they discussed the ongoing conflict and Ukraine’s EU membership.

(With inputs from agencies)