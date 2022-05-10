Shashi Tharoor's tweet on 'The Kashmir Files' starts heated debate, Anupam Kher mentions Sunanda Pushkar

Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor's tweet on the movie 'The Kashmir Files' has started a heated debate on Twitter with actor Anupam Kher jumping in and even posting a tweet by Tharoor's late wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Shashi Tharoor, who was in past Under-Secretary General of the United Nations, tweeted on May 10 that 'The Kashmir Files' was banned in Singapore. He posted a link from Channel News Asia.

"Film promoted by India’s ruling party, #KashmirFiles, banned in Singapore:..." tweeted Tharoor.

Actor Anupam Kher, who has acted in 'The Kashmir Files' took exception to Tharoor's tweet and termed his attitude "callous". In his tweet, Kher posted a screenshot of tweets made by Tharoor's late wife Sunanda Pushkar. The tweets were made in the year 2013.

"...If nothing else at least for #Sunanda’s sake who was a Kashmiri herself you should show some sensitivity towards #KashmiriPandits & not feel victorious about a country banning #TheKashmirFiles!," tweeted Kher.

"So much is being done for minorities these days especially the ones who suffered riots. why on earth are Kashmiris ignored who suffered in 1989," Sunanda Pushkar appears to have tweeted as per image posted by Kher.

Dear @ShashiTharoor! Your callousness towards #KashmiriHindus genocide is tragic.If nothing else at least for #Sunanda’s sake who was a Kashmiri herself you should show some sensitivity towards #KashmiriPandits & not feel victorious about a country banning #TheKashmirFiles! 💔 https://t.co/YwEsgYWgc4 pic.twitter.com/b7XRL46tIG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 10, 2022 ×

Tharoor has shot back at Anupam Kher on Facebook but has refrained from taking his name.

"My statement in response to assorted comments on my tweet:..." starts Tharoor's post.

In his FB post, Throor maintains that he did not '“mock” or disparage the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits' and made a tweet on 'factual news item'.

The Kashmir Files is a movie based on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir during years of militancy in the state which is now a union territory.

Decode the geostrategy, diplomacy, and ideologies of the world’s unending wars. Catch our special series ‘World at War’ every Saturday at 8:30 PM IST and Sunday at 10:30 PM IST only on WION.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE