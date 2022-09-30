Top 10 world news: Putin annexes 4 occupied Ukrainian regions, 23 killed in Kabul suicide attack, and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday annexed four Ukrainian territories controlled by his army at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin. In other news, 23 people, including girl students, were killed and 27 injured after a suicide attack at a learning centre in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Friday.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Putin annexes four occupied regions; Ukraine accelerates NATO membership bid

Putin joined hands with the Moscow-installed heads of the regions on a stage in front of the Russian elite and chanted alongside them "Russia! Russia!". He said the people of the regions had made an "univocal choice" to join Russia after so-called referendums that Moscow organised.

23 including girl students killed in suicide attack on educational centre in Kabul

23 people, including girl students, were killed and 27 injured after a suicide attack at a learning centre in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Friday. The incident took place as the students were preparing for an examination.

25 killed and 28 injured in Russian attack on civilian convoy in Zaporizhzhia

Twenty five people were killed, and 28 others were injured after a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said on Friday. According to local officials, the missile hit a convoy of civilian vehicles resulting in the death of a number of local inhabitants.

Putin accuses West of Nord Stream blasts

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin charged the West with orchestrating explosions that caused several gas leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia to Europe.

'She was taking undue advantage' - Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run-out

Jhulan Goswami's last international match turned out to be a humdinger at Lord's. India took on England in the third and inconsequential tie, of the three ODIs, at the iconic ground with an unassailable lead in the series.

'Vikram Vedha' review: Hrithik Roshan shines in a thriller that never excels to its full potential

Director duo Pushkar-Gayatri make their Bollywood debut with a remake of their Tamil hit film 'Vikram Vedha'. The trailer of the film had the internet buzzing as it presented Hrithik Roshan in a scruffy avatar full of swagger.

Sexual harassment of women rampant at Australia’s Antarctic stations: Report

A report has revealed that women working at Australia's research camps in Antarctica have endured widespread sexual harassment. It carries evidence of uninvited touching, requests for sex, displays of pornography, and limited provision for women menstruating.

68th National Film Awards 2022 Ceremony: Ajay Devgn and Suriya receive Best Actor Award

The 68th National Film Awards ceremony finally took place in New Delhi, the capital city of India. The coveted awards were presented by the President of India Draupadi Murmu at the Vigyan Bhawan. The winners were announced on July 22.

Gunshots and blast in Burkina Faso capital raise coup fears

Heavy gunfire rang out from the main military camp and some residential areas in Ouagadougou, the Burkina Faso capital, on Friday, raising fears of a second coup in eight months. A large blast was also heard near the presidential palace, Reuters reported.



‘Middle finger’ health campaign to help curb hepatitis C in NZ considered offensive

An attempt by New Zealand to stop the spread of hepatitis C has run into trouble because one of their commercials, which showed individuals giving the middle finger, was considered to be too inflammatory to air.