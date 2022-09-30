Putin accuses West of Nord Stream blasts measuring 2.3 and 2.1 on Richter scale

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin charged the West with orchestrating explosions that caused several gas leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia to Europe.

"Sanctions are not enough for the West, they have switched to sabotage. Unbelievable, but it is a fact!" Putin stated during a live speech at a Kremlin ceremony to conquer four areas of Ukraine that are now under Russian control.

"By organising explosions on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines that run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea they actually started destroying European energy infrastructure," Putin said.

"It is clear to everyone who benefits from this," Putin added, without providing further details.

On the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Monday, two explosions were followed by unexplained gas leaks.

According to a Danish-Swedish investigation released on Friday, the four breaches impacting the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were brought on by underwater explosions equivalent to hundreds of kilogrammes of explosives.

The two nations stated in a joint report to the UN Security Council that "the size of the explosions was measured at 2.3 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale, respectively, possibly equal to an explosive load of several hundred kilogrammes."

Also Read: Explained: Early signs of a recession; who decides if it's officially begun?

Later on Friday, the Security Council is scheduled to convene in an emergency session to discuss the leaks at Russia's request.

Despite Moscow and Washington's denials of guilt, the origin of the explosions remains a mystery.

According to the Scandinavian nations, "the possible impact on maritime life in the Baltic Sea is of concern, and the climate effect would likely be very substantial".

All of the leaks, which were found on Monday, are near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

(with inputs from agencies)

