68th National Film Awards 2022 Ceremony: Ajay Devgn and Suriya receive their Best Actor Award

The 68th National Film Awards ceremony finally took place in New Delhi, the capital city of India. The coveted awards were presented by the President of India Draupadi Murmu at the Vigyan Bhawan. The winners were announced on July 22.



This year's ceremony felicitated outstanding work done in cinema in the year 2020, which got delayed due to covid-19 pandemic.



Ajay Devgn and Suriya, both were honoured with the National Award for Best Actor for their outstanding work in 'Tanhaji' and 'Soorarai Pottru', respectively by the president of India and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur.

Veteran actress Asha Parekh was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in cinema, for her contribution to Indian Cinema.

Suriya’s superhit Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' also received the Best Feature Film award and the Best Actress award was taken by Aparna Murali.

'Soorarai Pottru' was the big winner of this year's National Awards. Apart from Best Actor and Actress, the film which was India's official entry to the Oscars in 2021, also bagged the coveted award in three major categories - GV Prakash Kumar for Best Background Score, Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara for Best Screenplay and Sudha Kongara for the Best feature film.

Music composer-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj was awarded the National Award for Best Music Direction for his song `Marange Toh Vahin Jaa Kar` in the documentary film `1232 KMs'.

Check the list of winners here:

Best actor - Ajay Devgn and Suriya

Best actress - Aparna Murali

Best Supporting Actor - Biju Menon

Best Supporting Actress - Lakshmi Priyaa

Best Hindi film - Toolsidas Junior

Best Director - Sachy (Posthumous)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero

Best Kannada Film - Dollu

Best Child Actor award - Anish Mangesh Gosavi for 'Tak Tak', Akanksha Pingle & Divyesh Indulkar for 'Sumi'

Best Film on Environment Conservation / Preservation - Taledanda

Best Children's Film - Sumi

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir(Saina)

Best Playback Singer (male): Darsanam Mogalaiah

Best Playback Singer (female): Nanchiyamma

Indira Gandhi Award For Best Debut Film of a Director: 'Mandela'

Best film on social issues: Funeral