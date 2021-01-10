Top 10 world news: Pope comments on Capitol riots, Spain extends help in snow storm, and more

Signals from two black boxes of the crashed Boeing 737 passenger flight, which crashed in Indonesia, have been detected. Days after Capitol riots, Pope Francis has Americans to protect democratic values. Meanwhile, Joe Biden's dog, Major Biden, will be given his own 'Indoguration' after President-elect's ceremony on January 20.

Indonesia plane crash: Black box of crashed Sriwijaya Air located

Hours after a Boeing 737 passenger plane of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air crashed into the sea, authorities have successfully pinpointed the location of two black boxes from the crashed Indonesian jet.

Capitol Hill violence: Pope asks Americans to 'protect democratic values'

The attack on the Capitol Building on Wednesday left five people dead including a police officer. Pope said the violence was "self-destructive".

Spain dispatches convoys with vaccines and food supplies amid heavy snowfall

The storm has brought the country's heaviest snowfall in decades and has led to the deaths of four people.

Twitter removes Chinese embassy's post claiming Uighur women not sterilised

As per this study, the "natural growth rate of population in Xinjiang decreased from 11.4 per 1,000 people in 2017 to 6.13 per 1,000 people in 2018"

'Indoguration' for Major Biden as Joe Biden prepares White House move

Biden is expected to take over the duties with a big ceremony slated for this month, but he is not the only one set to receive a grand ceremony. The family's rescue dog - Major is set to receive an inauguration, errr, indoguration of his own.

Angela Merkel cautions after German virus deaths cross 40,000

The warning from Merkel came at a time when the European country crossed 40,000 deaths from the deadly virus after 465 new deaths were reported on Saturday.

US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs

United States intelligence agencies have less than six months to tell Congress everything they know about Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

Japan detects newer coronavirus infection in travellers from Brazil

Characteristics of the new variant, such as how effective vaccines can be against it and how serious its symptoms can be, are being studied, a health ministry official said.

Denver: Police officers who wrongfully detained Black girls not to be charged

Denver police officers who had wrongfully detained four Black girls on gunpoint in summer 2020 will not be charged for the act, prosecutors reported on Friday.

UK vaccinating 200,000 people against COVID-19 everyday: Health minister

The United Kingdom is vaccinating 200,000 people against coronavirus every day, with plans to immunise 2 million people every week.