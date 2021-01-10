Indonesia plane crash: Black box of crashed Sriwijaya Air located

Hours after a Boeing 737 passenger plane of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air crashed into the sea, authorities have successfully pinpointed the location of two black boxes from the crashed Indonesian jet.

"We have located the position of the black boxes, both of them," said Soerjanto Tjahjanto, head of Indonesia's transport safety agency.

The two black boxes are being referred to the cockpit voice and flight data recorders that play an important role in the understanding of the series of events that would have taken place during the course of the crash.

The divers will soon begin looking for the black boxes now as per the signals transmitted and "hopefully it won't be long before we get them," Tjahjanto said.

This news has come hours after, on Sunday, the authorities detected signals from the Boeing passenger plane and found body parts off the coast of the capital Jakarta.

"As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV.

The plane, which had 62 people on board, had disappeared from the radar on Saturday around 2.30 p.m. (0730 GMT), minutes after take-off from the Jakarta Airport.