US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs

United States intelligence agencies have less than six months to tell Congress everything they know about Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). In December, when President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law, he also set into motion a 180-day countdown for the authorities to reveal all they know about UFOs, or perhaps aliens!

As part of this, the Director of National Intelligence, along with the Secretary of Defense have less than six months to provide an unclassified report about "unidentified aerial phenomena" to the congress and committees of armed services.

The authorities have to reveal the information as part of the section in the Intelligence Authorization Act for 2021, which is a constituent provision of the spending bill.

The report which has to be handed over to US Congress must include detailed analysis of UFO data, along with intelligence collected by the Office of Naval Intelligence, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as stated in the intelligence committee's plans.

As part of this information gathering, the report must also put out all data corresponding to the "centralized analysis of all unidentified aerial phenomena", along with designating an official for overseeing the process.

In addition, the report must pinpoint any potential threats to national security posed by UFOs, while attempting to analyse whether any of the adversaries of the US may be involved in the sightings of UFOs.

Even though the report can contain a classified annexe, it is required for it to remain unclassified.



In April 2020, the Pentagon released three short videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena". Earlier, the US Navy had confirmed the clips as real. The videos released by the Pentagon date back to 2004 and 2015, and show flying objects that cannot be identified. The objects in question were moving rapidly, and were captured by infrared cameras.