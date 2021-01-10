Japan detects newer coronavirus infection in travellers from Brazil

Japanese health ministry on Sunday said that four travellers from Brazil were found to be infected by new COVID strain that is different from those in Britain and South Africa. Head of Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) confirmed this.

"I understand a new variant that is different from Britain's and South Africa's has been found," said Takaji Wakita, head of NIID.

Characteristics of the new variant, such as how effective vaccines can be against it and how serious its symptoms can be, are being studied, a health ministry official said.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected Tokyo Olympics which were to be held in 2020 but were postponed to 2021. However, pandemic continues to affect the organisation as fears of COVID spread still remain.

Earlier this week, Tokyo Metropolitan Government said that upcoming exhibitions of the Tokyo Olympics torch around the Japanese capital were postponed.

The torch had been on display in certain municipalities at the end of last year and the exhibitions were due to restart on Thursday.

